Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) After A 2.65% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s traded shares were 2.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.64% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the GOL share is $7.94, that puts it down -156.13 from that peak though still a striking 11.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.74. The company’s market capitalization is $4.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.82 million shares over the past three months.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. GOL has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) registered a -0.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.64% in intraday trading to $3.10 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.65%, and it has moved by -12.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.82%. The short interest in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is 4.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.90, which implies an increase of 47.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.73 and $11.71 respectively. As a result, GOL is trading at a discount of -277.74% off the target high and 11.94% off the low.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) shares have gone down -48.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.93% against 19.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.20% this quarter and then drop -105.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 108.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $898.09 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $839.11 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $523.26 million and $617.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 71.60% and then jump by 36.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -57.80%. While earnings are projected to return -13.70% in 2022.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.41%, with the float percentage being 9.41%. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.78 million shares (or 1.65% of all shares), a total value of $9.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.67 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF owns about 2.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $2.21 million.