Could Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.92% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the HTOO share is $12.82, that puts it down -271.59 from that peak though still a striking 21.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.70. The company’s market capitalization is $36.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 97.57K shares over the past three months.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. HTOO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) trade information

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) registered a 3.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.92% in intraday trading to $3.45 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.79%, and it has moved by -18.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.84%. The short interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.10, which implies an increase of 78.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.09 and $25.11 respectively. As a result, HTOO is trading at a discount of -627.83% off the target high and -105.51% off the low.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fusion Fuel Green PLC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) shares have gone down -60.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -177.36% against 13.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.9 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -147.50% in 2022.

HTOO Dividends

Fusion Fuel Green PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s Major holders

Fusion Fuel Green PLC insiders own 9.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.82%, with the float percentage being 46.09%. MAK Capital One LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.07 million shares (or 18.84% of all shares), a total value of $13.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.55 million shares, is of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) shares are Global X Fds-Global X/MSCI Portugal ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X/MSCI Portugal ETF owns about 17319.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86421.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6386.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $41636.0.