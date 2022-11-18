Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) On Thursday – Up 35.3 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s traded shares were 1.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $66.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.35% or -$3.04. The 52-week high for the CDAY share is $120.83, that puts it down -80.83 from that peak though still a striking 35.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.23. The company’s market capitalization is $9.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CDAY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) trade information

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) registered a -4.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.35% in intraday trading to $66.82 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.63%, and it has moved by 17.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.36%. The short interest in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) is 10.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.15, which implies an increase of 8.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, CDAY is trading at a discount of -34.69% off the target high and 10.21% off the low.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) shares have gone up 20.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 161.54% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 150.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $414.02 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $442.81 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $325.58 million and $356.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.20% and then jump by 24.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.60%. While earnings are projected to return 163.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 44.50% per annum.

CDAY Dividends

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s Major holders

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. insiders own 0.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.92%, with the float percentage being 108.98%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 548 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.04 million shares (or 13.75% of all shares), a total value of $990.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.63 million shares, is of Select Equity Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 13.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $971.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) shares are Amcap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Amcap Fund owns about 8.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $468.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.53 million, or about 4.92% of the stock, which is worth about $354.44 million.