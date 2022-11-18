Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH): Can A Stock That’s Up 33.71% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $99.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.95% or -$0.96. The 52-week high for the CELH share is $118.19, that puts it down -18.53 from that peak though still a striking 61.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.31. The company’s market capitalization is $7.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.26 million shares over the past three months.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CELH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) registered a -0.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.95% in intraday trading to $99.71 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.77%, and it has moved by 17.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.46%. The short interest in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is 8.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.34 day(s) to cover.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Celsius Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares have gone up 66.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3,620.00% against 5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 233.30% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 96.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $161.91 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $168.08 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $94.91 million and $104.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 70.60% and then jump by 61.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.80%. While earnings are projected to return -55.70% in 2022.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Celsius Holdings Inc. insiders own 42.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.74%, with the float percentage being 101.05%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 354 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.5 million shares (or 11.37% of all shares), a total value of $424.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.07 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $396.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 3.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $357.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $79.64 million.