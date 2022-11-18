Can You Get A Quick Recovery From CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Given A -83.65% drop From High?

During the recent session, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.79% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the CNEY share is $3.82, that puts it down -83.65 from that peak though still a striking 43.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.17. The company’s market capitalization is $57.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 86.83K shares over the past three months.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) registered a -15.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.79% in intraday trading to $2.08 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.71%, and it has moved by 30.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.60%. The short interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) is 10050.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

CN Energy Group. Inc. insiders own 46.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.04%, with the float percentage being 0.08%. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8671.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $19395.0 in shares.