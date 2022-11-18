Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Given A -140.17% drop From High?

During the last session, Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s traded shares were 4.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.14% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the AZUL share is $17.46, that puts it down -140.17 from that peak though still a striking 15.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.12. The company’s market capitalization is $751.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. AZUL has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.51.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) trade information

Azul S.A. (AZUL) registered a 0.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.14% in intraday trading to $7.27 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.71%, and it has moved by -22.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.98%. The short interest in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is 12.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.64, which implies an increase of 89.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.50 and $141.00 respectively. As a result, AZUL is trading at a discount of -1839.48% off the target high and -126.96% off the low.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Azul S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Azul S.A. (AZUL) shares have gone down -44.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.35% against 19.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.80% this quarter and then jump 76.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 67.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $837.73 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $912.14 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $450.57 million and $667.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 85.90% and then jump by 36.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 61.50% in 2022.

AZUL Dividends

Azul S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s Major holders

Azul S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.34%, with the float percentage being 33.34%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 102 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.08 million shares (or 7.22% of all shares), a total value of $57.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.44 million shares, is of Oaktree Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 3.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $31.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Azul S.A. (AZUL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 7.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $9.84 million.