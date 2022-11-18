Can XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -38.73% YTD?

During the recent session, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s traded shares were 0.61 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.97% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the XP share is $36.36, that puts it down -108.49 from that peak though still a striking 6.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.36. The company’s market capitalization is $9.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.29 million shares over the past three months.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

XP Inc. (XP) registered a -0.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.97% in intraday trading to $17.44 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.04%, and it has moved by 2.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.02%. The short interest in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is 11.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.55 day(s) to cover.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that XP Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. XP Inc. (XP) shares have gone down -15.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.41% against -8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.10% this quarter and then drop -22.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $638.66 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $692.56 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $579.72 million and $694.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.20% and then drop by -0.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 78.90%. While earnings are projected to return 68.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.20% per annum.

XP Dividends

XP Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

XP Inc. insiders own 23.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.48%, with the float percentage being 85.83%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 352 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 28.89 million shares (or 6.46% of all shares), a total value of $518.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.76 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 4.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $390.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XP Inc. (XP) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 20.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $387.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.69 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $167.22 million.