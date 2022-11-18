Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Received An -82.99% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s traded shares were 36.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.68% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CEI share is $1.98, that puts it down -1423.08 from that peak though still a striking 7.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $62.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 46.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 30.47 million shares over the past three months.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) registered a -6.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.68% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.74%, and it has moved by -18.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.07%. The short interest in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) is 41.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 39.10% in 2022.

Camber Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Camber Energy Inc. insiders own 7.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.52%, with the float percentage being 4.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 15.29 million shares (or 3.00% of all shares), a total value of $1.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.57 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.38 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $0.69 million.