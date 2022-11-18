Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR): Is It Possible To Be Up 146.60% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s traded shares were 1.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.20% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BORR share is $6.96, that puts it down -37.01 from that peak though still a striking 71.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $695.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) registered a -0.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.20% in intraday trading to $5.08 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.53%, and it has moved by 39.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 122.81%. The short interest in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is 6.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.62 day(s) to cover.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.20% this quarter and then jump 61.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $106.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $130.5 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $73 million and $69.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.30% and then jump by 88.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 30.10% in 2022.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Borr Drilling Limited insiders own 3.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.69%, with the float percentage being 42.08%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.7 million shares (or 2.92% of all shares), a total value of $30.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.75 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 4.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $3.57 million.