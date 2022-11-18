Boom Or Bust? Where Will Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN)’s traded shares were 2.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -46.28% or -$1.99. The 52-week high for the GSUN share is $95.00, that puts it down -4012.55 from that peak though still a striking -76.19% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.07. The company’s market capitalization is $41.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 487.36K shares over the past three months.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) trade information

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) registered a -46.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -46.28% in intraday trading to $2.31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -60.10%, and it has moved by -89.47% in 30 days. The short interest in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

GSUN Dividends

Golden Sun Education Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN)’s Major holders

Golden Sun Education Group Limited insiders own 39.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.17%, with the float percentage being 0.28%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10734.0 shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $0.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1363.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $22353.0.