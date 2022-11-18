Boom Or Bust? Where Will Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.34% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the CLVT share is $25.63, that puts it down -167.54 from that peak though still a striking 16.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.00. The company’s market capitalization is $6.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.24 million shares over the past three months.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) registered a -1.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.34% in intraday trading to $9.58 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.90%, and it has moved by 8.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.07%. The short interest in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is 31.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.22 day(s) to cover.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clarivate Plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clarivate Plc (CLVT) shares have gone down -32.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.11% against 4.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $644.63 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $715.57 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.33%. While earnings are projected to return 32.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.50% per annum.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Clarivate Plc insiders own 7.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.66%, with the float percentage being 107.39%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 433 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 116.67 million shares (or 17.35% of all shares), a total value of $1.62 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.3 million shares, is of Generation Investment Management LLP’s that is approximately 6.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $641.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 11.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $159.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.34 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $108.95 million.