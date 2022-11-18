Boom Or Bust: Where Does Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.22% or -$0.83. The 52-week high for the Z share is $65.88, that puts it down -80.59 from that peak though still a striking 28.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.14. The company’s market capitalization is $8.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.70 million shares over the past three months.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) registered a -2.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.22% in intraday trading to $36.48 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.19%, and it has moved by 29.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.11%. The short interest in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is 23.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.28 day(s) to cover.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 106.30% this quarter and then jump 135.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -24.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $458.11 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $442.85 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2 billion and $3.88 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -77.10% and then drop by -88.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.39%. While earnings are projected to return 425.50% in 2022.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Zillow Group Inc. insiders own 9.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.48%, with the float percentage being 108.39%. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 572 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 36.39 million shares (or 20.22% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.97 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 12.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $729.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zillow Group Inc. (Z) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 7.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $262.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.82 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $153.0 million.