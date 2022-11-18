Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) Have Jumped 95.89% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s traded shares were 1.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.85% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the BHVN share is $17.39, that puts it down -21.61 from that peak though still a striking 61.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.54. The company’s market capitalization is $974.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.34 million shares over the past three months.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) registered a -1.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.85% in intraday trading to $14.30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.26%, and it has moved by 15.32% in 30 days. The short interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is 2.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Biohaven Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Biohaven Ltd. insiders own 7.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.63%, with the float percentage being 3.92%. Havens Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 15000.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $94500.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4000.0 shares, is of Canton Hathaway, LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $25200.0.