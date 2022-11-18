Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Rose 33.92% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -44.16% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)’s traded shares were 22.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.39% or $7.64. The 52-week high for the BBWI share is $82.00, that puts it down -110.42 from that peak though still a striking 33.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.75. The company’s market capitalization is $8.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.60 million shares over the past three months.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) trade information

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) registered a 24.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.39% in intraday trading to $38.97 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.19%, and it has moved by 18.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.76%. The short interest in Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) is 13.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.32 day(s) to cover.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bath & Body Works Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) shares have gone down -2.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.14% against -6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -75.30% this quarter and then drop -27.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.54 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.75 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.20%. While earnings are projected to return 27.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.98% per annum.

BBWI Dividends

Bath & Body Works Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bath & Body Works Inc. is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)’s Major holders

Bath & Body Works Inc. insiders own 2.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.16%, with the float percentage being 102.86%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 717 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 26.45 million shares (or 11.58% of all shares), a total value of $712.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.22 million shares, is of Lone Pine Capital Llc’s that is approximately 9.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $598.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $179.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.27 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $142.0 million.