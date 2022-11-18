As The Stock Falls By -52.73% Year-To-Date, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the recent session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares were 11.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.30% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CCL share is $23.86, that puts it down -150.1 from that peak though still a striking 35.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.11. The company’s market capitalization is $11.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 69.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 62.42 million shares over the past three months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CCL has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.69.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) registered a 0.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.30% in intraday trading to $9.54 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.76%, and it has moved by 23.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.41%. The short interest in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is 144.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.30, which implies an increase of 7.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, CCL is trading at a discount of -130.61% off the target high and 37.11% off the low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carnival Corporation & plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) shares have gone down -29.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.41% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.60% this quarter and then jump 82.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 646.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.19 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.86 billion by the end of Feb 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.70%. While earnings are projected to return 35.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.95% per annum.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 19 and December 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Carnival Corporation & plc insiders own 7.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.17%, with the float percentage being 50.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 944 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 91.44 million shares (or 8.22% of all shares), a total value of $790.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.46 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $445.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 24.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $214.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.36 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $167.44 million.