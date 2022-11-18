American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Drops -49.27% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares were 8.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.90% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the AAL share is $21.42, that puts it down -49.27 from that peak though still a striking 18.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.65. The company’s market capitalization is $9.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 32.09 million shares over the past three months.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. AAL has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.57.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) registered a 2.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.90% in intraday trading to $14.35 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.56%, and it has moved by -0.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.76%. The short interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is 86.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.30, which implies an increase of 11.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, AAL is trading at a discount of -81.18% off the target high and 51.22% off the low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Airlines Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares have gone down -16.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 97.49% against 19.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 140.10% this quarter and then jump 89.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.7 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.75 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.43 billion and $8.83 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.80% and then jump by 33.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.70%. While earnings are projected to return 83.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.09% per annum.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 18 and January 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

American Airlines Group Inc. insiders own 1.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.91%, with the float percentage being 55.57%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 762 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 70.34 million shares (or 10.82% of all shares), a total value of $891.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.49 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 6.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $500.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 19.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $251.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.16 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $242.91 million.