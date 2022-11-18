Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV): Can A Stock That’s Up 0.71% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s traded shares were 4.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.48% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the ABEV share is $3.32, that puts it down -14.88 from that peak though still a striking 16.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.42. The company’s market capitalization is $44.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 32.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 29.76 million shares over the past three months.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) registered a 2.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.48% in intraday trading to $2.89 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.75%, and it has moved by 2.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.15%. The short interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is 32.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.02 day(s) to cover.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ambev S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.62 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.73 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.94 billion and $3.53 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.20% and then jump by 5.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.20%. While earnings are projected to return 11.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.10% per annum.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ambev S.A. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Ambev S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.08%, with the float percentage being 18.08%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 392 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 282.31 million shares (or 1.79% of all shares), a total value of $817.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 129.46 million shares, is of Harding Loevner LLC’s that is approximately 0.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $374.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that First Eagle Global Fund owns about 135.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $393.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 73.28 million, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $212.16 million.