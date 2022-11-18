After A 14.03% Jump In The Last Week, Does ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ZTO share is $34.48, that puts it down -55.53 from that peak though still a striking 26.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.27. The company’s market capitalization is $16.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.59 million shares over the past three months.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ZTO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 24 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.09% in intraday trading to $22.17 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.03%, and it has moved by -0.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.24%. The short interest in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is 19.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $246.68, which implies an increase of 91.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $199.21 and $295.75 respectively. As a result, ZTO is trading at a discount of -1234.01% off the target high and -798.56% off the low.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) shares have gone down -12.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 17.71% against 22.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.70% this quarter and then jump 29.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.18 billion by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.90%. While earnings are projected to return 7.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.02% per annum.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. insiders own 0.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.41%, with the float percentage being 30.63%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 394 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 38.25 million shares (or 6.34% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.5 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $507.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 33.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $861.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.02 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $144.61 million.