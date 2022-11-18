Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.50% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the ANF share is $47.91, that puts it down -151.36 from that peak though still a striking 26.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.02. The company’s market capitalization is $923.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 million shares over the past three months.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ANF has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) registered a 2.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.50% in intraday trading to $19.06 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.41%, and it has moved by 11.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.99%. The short interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is 5.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.33, which implies an increase of 1.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, ANF is trading at a discount of -31.16% off the target high and 21.3% off the low.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) shares have gone down -36.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -99.77% against -13.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -117.40% this quarter and then drop -31.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $831.13 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.09 billion by the end of Jan 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $905.16 million and $1.16 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.20% and then drop by -6.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 135.50%. While earnings are projected to return 330.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.00% per annum.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. insiders own 2.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.11%, with the float percentage being 109.00%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 296 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.0 million shares (or 16.18% of all shares), a total value of $151.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.52 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $104.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 million, or about 3.00% of the stock, which is worth about $28.06 million.