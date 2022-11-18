AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s traded shares were 2.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.03% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the ABCL share is $16.25, that puts it down -15.41 from that peak though still a striking 61.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.42. The company’s market capitalization is $3.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.80 million shares over the past three months.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) registered a -3.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.03% in intraday trading to $14.08 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.06%, and it has moved by 38.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.99%. The short interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) is 19.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.59 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AbCellera Biologics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) shares have gone up 69.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.00% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.43 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $55 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 9.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

AbCellera Biologics Inc. insiders own 28.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.30%, with the float percentage being 63.67%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 235 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 13.36 million shares (or 4.68% of all shares), a total value of $132.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.04 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 4.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $138.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 5.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.49 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $44.37 million.