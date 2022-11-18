A Quick Glance At Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) Stock: It Is up 5.52% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -84.85 Percent

During the last session, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s traded shares were 4.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.11% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the IMUX share is $14.50, that puts it down -900.0 from that peak though still a striking 5.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.37. The company’s market capitalization is $58.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.51 million shares over the past three months.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. IMUX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.66.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) trade information

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) registered a 2.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.11% in intraday trading to $1.45 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.97%, and it has moved by -84.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.44%. The short interest in Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) is 3.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.40, which implies an increase of 92.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, IMUX is trading at a discount of -2589.66% off the target high and -244.83% off the low.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immunic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immunic Inc. (IMUX) shares have gone down -73.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.21% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.20% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.40%. While earnings are projected to return -39.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.50% per annum.

IMUX Dividends

Immunic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s Major holders

Immunic Inc. insiders own 17.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.95%, with the float percentage being 99.11%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.76 million shares (or 9.04% of all shares), a total value of $9.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.79 million shares, is of Omega Fund Management, Llc’s that is approximately 5.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $0.87 million.