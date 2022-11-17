Year-To-Date, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Price Has Decrease -73.20%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares were 14.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.84% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the ACB share is $8.47, that puts it down -484.14 from that peak though still a striking 32.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $503.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.25 million shares over the past three months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. ACB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) registered a -5.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.84% in intraday trading to $1.45 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.83%, and it has moved by 29.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.57%. The short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is 33.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.61, which implies an increase of 9.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.32 and $2.26 respectively. As a result, ACB is trading at a discount of -55.86% off the target high and 8.97% off the low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aurora Cannabis Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares have gone down -50.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.66% against 2.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -80.00% this quarter and then jump 73.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.12 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.41 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -95.30% in 2022.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Aurora Cannabis Inc. insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.72%, with the float percentage being 23.74%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 317 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.53 million shares (or 3.50% of all shares), a total value of $13.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.12 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 10.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.1 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $3.78 million.