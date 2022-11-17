What To Expect Going Ahead For Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Given Its -8.64 Percent Loss On Wednesday?

During the recent session, Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s traded shares were 0.88 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.64% or -$1.19. The 52-week high for the BOWL share is $15.28, that puts it down -21.37 from that peak though still a striking 44.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.96. The company’s market capitalization is $2.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 745.00K shares over the past three months.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BOWL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) registered a -8.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.64% in intraday trading to $12.59 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.09%, and it has moved by -3.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.57%. The short interest in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) is 9.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 25.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, BOWL is trading at a discount of -42.97% off the target high and -27.08% off the low.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bowlero Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) shares have gone up 38.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.43% against 17.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -98.00% this quarter and then jump 140.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $222.56 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $239.35 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 70.20% in 2022.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders

Bowlero Corp. insiders own 7.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.87%, with the float percentage being 109.01%. Atairos Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 63.43 million shares (or 57.67% of all shares), a total value of $671.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.67 million shares, is of Soros Fund Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $102.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF owns about 1.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $10.7 million.