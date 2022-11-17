What Should You Do With DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $68.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.32% or -$0.91. The 52-week high for the DD share is $85.16, that puts it down -24.83 from that peak though still a striking 27.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $49.52. The company’s market capitalization is $33.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.28 million shares over the past three months.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) trade information

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) registered a -1.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.32% in intraday trading to $68.22 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.13%, and it has moved by 25.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.90%. The short interest in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) is 7.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.83, which implies an increase of 13.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $91.00 respectively. As a result, DD is trading at a discount of -33.39% off the target high and -2.61% off the low.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DuPont de Nemours Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) shares have gone up 7.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.79% against -2.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.20% this quarter and then jump 57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.2 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.17 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.20%. While earnings are projected to return 197.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.73% per annum.

DD Dividends

DuPont de Nemours Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is 1.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s Major holders

DuPont de Nemours Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.20%, with the float percentage being 74.31%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,559 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 41.22 million shares (or 8.23% of all shares), a total value of $2.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.26 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.02 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $749.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.3 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $684.13 million.