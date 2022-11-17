We Just Learned Something New About iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) This Week With Its 41.09% Gain

During the last session, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s traded shares were 15.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.06% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the IQ share is $8.86, that puts it down -210.88 from that peak though still a striking 42.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.76 million shares over the past three months.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. IQ has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) registered a -8.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.06% in intraday trading to $2.85 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 41.09%, and it has moved by 24.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.82%. The short interest in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is 54.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.15, which implies an increase of 91.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.98 and $69.00 respectively. As a result, IQ is trading at a discount of -2321.05% off the target high and -530.88% off the low.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iQIYI Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iQIYI Inc. (IQ) shares have gone down -24.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.45% against 5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.10% this quarter and then jump 93.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.04 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.19 billion and $1.12 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.50% and then drop by -6.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.10%. While earnings are projected to return 18.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.69% per annum.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders