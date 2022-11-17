VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -92.42% Year-To-Date

During the last session, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s traded shares were 2.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.04% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the VTGN share is $2.25, that puts it down -1400.0 from that peak though still a striking 46.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $24.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.23 million shares over the past three months.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. VTGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) registered a -7.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.04% in intraday trading to $0.15 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.35%, and it has moved by 35.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.15%. The short interest in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 8.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.25, which implies an increase of 40.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.25 and $0.25 respectively. As a result, VTGN is trading at a discount of -66.67% off the target high and -66.67% off the low.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shares have gone down -87.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.00% against 4.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -96.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $150k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $150k by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $358k and $39k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -58.10% and then jump by 284.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.70%. While earnings are projected to return 49.90% in 2022.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.82%, with the float percentage being 29.08%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.69 million shares (or 5.65% of all shares), a total value of $1.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.1 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.18 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.62 million.