Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM): Can A Stock That’s Down -93.48% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s traded shares were 1.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.75% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the TUEM share is $2.85, that puts it down -1800.0 from that peak though still a striking 40.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $26.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.07 million shares over the past three months.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) trade information

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) registered a 7.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.75% in intraday trading to $0.15 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.97%, and it has moved by 31.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.59%. The short interest in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) is 10.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.20% this quarter and then drop -250.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $174.75 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $254.15 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.30%. While earnings are projected to return 60.00% in 2022.

TUEM Dividends

Tuesday Morning Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s Major holders

Tuesday Morning Corporation insiders own 53.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.26%, with the float percentage being 88.39%. Osmium Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 22.24 million shares (or 25.80% of all shares), a total value of $8.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.16 million shares, is of Tensile Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 23.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.97 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $0.23 million.