ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) Have Dropped -95.56% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s traded shares were 5.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -24.53% or -$0.79. The 52-week high for the TBLT share is $74.25, that puts it down -2955.56 from that peak though still a striking 44.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.34. The company’s market capitalization is $26.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.86 million shares over the past three months.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TBLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) registered a -24.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -24.53% in intraday trading to $2.43 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.00%, and it has moved by 10.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.68%. The short interest in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is 0.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 59.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, TBLT is trading at a discount of -146.91% off the target high and -146.91% off the low.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) shares have gone down -68.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.78% against 8.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.28 million and $13 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.40%. While earnings are projected to return 45.40% in 2022.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. insiders own 3.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.63%, with the float percentage being 2.71%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 79826.0 shares (or 0.65% of all shares), a total value of $0.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 61390.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 8301.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18511.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8001.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $56727.0.