ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP)’s Stock Is Down -93.89% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s traded shares were 3.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.83% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the TDUP share is $21.34, that puts it down -1663.64 from that peak though still a striking 39.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $101.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. TDUP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) registered a 0.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.83% in intraday trading to $1.21 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.92%, and it has moved by -18.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.89%. The short interest in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is 3.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.40, which implies an increase of 64.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, TDUP is trading at a discount of -313.22% off the target high and 17.36% off the low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ThredUp Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) shares have gone down -72.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.54% against -6.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.22 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.17 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -56.20% in 2022.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

ThredUp Inc. insiders own 2.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.42%, with the float percentage being 98.96%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 172 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.8 million shares (or 11.89% of all shares), a total value of $19.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.4 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.27 million, or about 3.46% of the stock, which is worth about $5.68 million.