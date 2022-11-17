Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA)

During the last session, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s traded shares were 1.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.70% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the STSA share is $8.08, that puts it down -1224.59 from that peak though still a striking 3.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $21.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 491.30K shares over the past three months.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) trade information

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) registered a -2.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.70% in intraday trading to $0.61 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -85.64%, and it has moved by -88.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.85%. The short interest in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) is 0.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.8 day(s) to cover.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) shares have gone down -79.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.86% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.60% this quarter and then jump 12.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 35.80% in 2022.

STSA Dividends

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Major holders

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 10.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.76%, with the float percentage being 81.17%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.91 million shares (or 18.72% of all shares), a total value of $24.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.71 million shares, is of Commodore Capital, LP’s that is approximately 11.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $2.18 million.