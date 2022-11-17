The Time Is Right To Purchase Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR)

During the last session, Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s traded shares were 1.25 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.14% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BIOR share is $6.20, that puts it down -2380.0 from that peak though still a striking 4.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $43.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) registered a -6.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.14% in intraday trading to $0.25 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.85%, and it has moved by -43.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.82%. The short interest in Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) is 14.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.4 day(s) to cover.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Biora Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) shares have gone down -71.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.99% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.80% this quarter and then jump 87.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -99.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40k by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 51.50% in 2022.

BIOR Dividends

Biora Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s Major holders

Biora Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 10.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.44%, with the float percentage being 31.70%. Athyrium Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 29.86 million shares (or 16.00% of all shares), a total value of $20.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.54 million shares, is of Neuberger Berman Group, LLC’s that is approximately 3.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $1.16 million.