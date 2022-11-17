The Future Belongs To Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)’s traded shares were 2.15 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.23% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the JWEL share is $25.78, that puts it down -4269.49 from that peak though still a striking 13.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $18.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 989.18K shares over the past three months.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) trade information

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) registered a -14.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.23% in intraday trading to $0.59 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -52.41%, and it has moved by -56.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.58%. The short interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.74 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -246.70% in 2022.

JWEL Dividends

Jowell Global Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)’s Major holders

Jowell Global Ltd. insiders own 16.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.04%, with the float percentage being 0.05%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14581.0 shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $8674.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100.0 shares, is of Quantbot Technologies LP’s that is approximately 0.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $59.0.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 14581.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8674.0 market value.