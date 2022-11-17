The Current Price For HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s traded shares were 1.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.74% or -$2.32. The 52-week high for the HCP share is $102.95, that puts it down -272.2 from that peak though still a striking 22.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.50. The company’s market capitalization is $4.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. HCP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) registered a -7.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.74% in intraday trading to $27.66 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.50%, and it has moved by -10.22% in 30 days. The short interest in HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) is 8.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.27 day(s) to cover.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HashiCorp Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) shares have gone down -17.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.28% against 3.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $111.09 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $119.94 million by the end of Jan 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -241.20% in 2022.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

