The Current Price For Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EPHY): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)’s traded shares were 0.85 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.30% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the EPHY share is $10.01, that puts it up 0.1 from that peak though still a striking 3.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.71. The company’s market capitalization is $510.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 96.73K shares over the past three months.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) trade information

The stock spiked 0.30% in intraday trading to $10.02 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 0.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.04%. The short interest in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) is 78990.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.55 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

EPHY Dividends

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)’s Major holders

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. insiders own 1.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.71%, with the float percentage being 84.64%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.8 million shares (or 9.27% of all shares), a total value of $37.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.01 million shares, is of Aristeia Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 4.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (EPHY) shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $1.86 million.