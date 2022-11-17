The $0.75 Value Of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s traded shares were 16.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.94% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the WISH share is $5.14, that puts it down -585.33 from that peak though still a striking 16.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $438.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.08 million shares over the past three months.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. WISH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) registered a -6.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.94% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.64%, and it has moved by -1.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.29%. The short interest in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) is 51.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.21, which implies an increase of 66.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $5.70 respectively. As a result, WISH is trading at a discount of -660.0% off the target high and 33.33% off the low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ContextLogic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares have gone down -50.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.02% against -10.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -177.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -65.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $155.99 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $237.28 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.40%. While earnings are projected to return 54.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.90% per annum.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

ContextLogic Inc. insiders own 7.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.97%, with the float percentage being 58.05%. Formation8 GP, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 239 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 46.71 million shares (or 7.67% of all shares), a total value of $255.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.82 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $70.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 14.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.86 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $20.57 million.