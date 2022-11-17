The $0.26 Is The Price At Which Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s traded shares were 6.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.91% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the IDEX share is $1.94, that puts it down -646.15 from that peak though still a striking 23.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $127.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.47 million shares over the past three months.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. IDEX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) registered a -6.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.91% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.91%, and it has moved by 9.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.18%. The short interest in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is 36.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 74.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, IDEX is trading at a discount of -284.62% off the target high and -284.62% off the low.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ideanomics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) shares have gone down -55.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.70% against 12.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.90%. While earnings are projected to return -24.00% in 2022.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Ideanomics Inc. insiders own 5.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.36%, with the float percentage being 7.79%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.27 million shares (or 1.53% of all shares), a total value of $5.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.82 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 1.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 1.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 million, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $0.75 million.