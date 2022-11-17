TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s traded shares were 5.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.65% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the TCBP share is $3.50, that puts it down -1742.11 from that peak though still a striking 26.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $8.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 194.39K shares over the past three months.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TCBP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) registered a 13.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.65% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.83%, and it has moved by -9.42% in 30 days. The short interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) is 78170.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.09, which implies an increase of 95.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.09 and $4.09 respectively. As a result, TCBP is trading at a discount of -2052.63% off the target high and -2052.63% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -148.70% in 2022.

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc insiders own 27.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.31%, with the float percentage being 17.06%. Legal & General Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 0.54% of all shares), a total value of $76250.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100000.0 shares, is of KCL Capital, LP’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $36790.0.