T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) On Wednesday – Up 30.55 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s traded shares were 0.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $146.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.89% or $1.29. The 52-week high for the TMUS share is $154.38, that puts it down -5.62 from that peak though still a striking 30.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $101.51. The company’s market capitalization is $185.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.16 million shares over the past three months.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. TMUS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 26 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.09.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) registered a 0.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.89% in intraday trading to $146.17 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.53%, and it has moved by 6.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.41%. The short interest in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is 16.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $178.26, which implies an increase of 18.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $148.00 and $222.00 respectively. As a result, TMUS is trading at a discount of -51.88% off the target high and -1.25% off the low.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that T-Mobile US Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) shares have gone up 15.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -21.62% against -39.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 220.60% this quarter and then jump 170.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.89 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.44 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.79 billion and $20.12 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.50% and then jump by 1.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.40%. While earnings are projected to return 1.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 56.21% per annum.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

T-Mobile US Inc. insiders own 52.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.57%, with the float percentage being 89.80%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,625 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 48.81 million shares (or 3.92% of all shares), a total value of $7.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.98 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.14 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.7 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.41 million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $2.69 billion.