Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF): Is It Possible To Be Down -17.18% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)’s traded shares were 2.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.76% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the SLF share is $58.49, that puts it down -27.79 from that peak though still a striking 17.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.96. The company’s market capitalization is $26.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 785.99K shares over the past three months.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SLF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.15.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) trade information

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) registered a -0.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.76% in intraday trading to $45.77 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.83%, and it has moved by 12.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.84%. The short interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) is 9.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.91, which implies an increase of 6.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.88 and $54.62 respectively. As a result, SLF is trading at a discount of -19.34% off the target high and 8.5% off the low.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sun Life Financial Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) shares have gone down -4.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -8.11% against -11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.00% this quarter and then jump 1.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.70%. While earnings are projected to return 63.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.30% per annum.

SLF Dividends

Sun Life Financial Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sun Life Financial Inc. is 2.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)’s Major holders

Sun Life Financial Inc. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.23%, with the float percentage being 52.26%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 637 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 52.06 million shares (or 8.88% of all shares), a total value of $2.38 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.02 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $960.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 7.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $352.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.25 million, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $194.35 million.