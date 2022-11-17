Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Rose 11.57% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -64.75%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $78.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.02% or -$4.14. The 52-week high for the SPOT share is $272.06, that puts it down -247.19 from that peak though still a striking 11.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.29. The company’s market capitalization is $14.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.80 million shares over the past three months.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. SPOT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.25.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) registered a -5.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.02% in intraday trading to $78.36 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.55%, and it has moved by -6.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.59%. The short interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is 4.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spotify Technology S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares have gone down -20.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -116.39% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -443.50% this quarter and then drop -318.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.24 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.15 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.97 billion and $2.81 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.20% and then jump by 12.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.30%. While earnings are projected to return 94.30% in 2022.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Spotify Technology S.A. insiders own 27.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.05%, with the float percentage being 79.71%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 739 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 26.2 million shares (or 14.62% of all shares), a total value of $2.46 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.76 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 8.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.48 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 9.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.05 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.91 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $272.66 million.