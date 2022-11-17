Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Shares Have Been Down About -43.49% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the recent session, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s traded shares were 1.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.57% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the SONO share is $35.02, that puts it down -104.8 from that peak though still a striking 20.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.65. The company’s market capitalization is $2.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.17 million shares over the past three months.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) trade information

Sonos Inc. (SONO) registered a 1.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.57% in intraday trading to $17.10 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.01%, and it has moved by 14.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.27%. The short interest in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is 9.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.21 day(s) to cover.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sonos Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sonos Inc. (SONO) shares have gone down -15.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.41% against -23.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -485.70% this quarter and then drop -34.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $316.29 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $585.35 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $359.54 million and $664.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.00% and then drop by -11.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.50%. While earnings are projected to return 717.10% in 2022, the next five years will return -7.60% per annum.

SONO Dividends

Sonos Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s Major holders

Sonos Inc. insiders own 1.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.88%, with the float percentage being 90.12%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 418 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.57 million shares (or 15.38% of all shares), a total value of $330.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.73 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $232.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonos Inc. (SONO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $156.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.77 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $63.76 million.