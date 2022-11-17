Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Has Been Falling -78.85% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s traded shares were 13.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.74% or $1.98. The 52-week high for the SI share is $239.26, that puts it down -663.43 from that peak though still a striking 14.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.77. The company’s market capitalization is $942.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. SI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.43.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) registered a 6.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.74% in intraday trading to $31.34 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.66%, and it has moved by -42.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.15%. The short interest in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) is 3.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.50, which implies an increase of 57.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, SI is trading at a discount of -378.62% off the target high and 20.23% off the low.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Silvergate Capital Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) shares have gone down -57.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.70% against 6.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 116.70% this quarter and then jump 98.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 93.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $104.73 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $112.6 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $49.26 million and $58.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 112.60% and then jump by 93.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.60%. While earnings are projected to return 114.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 33.80% per annum.

SI Dividends

Silvergate Capital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 16 and January 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Silvergate Capital Corporation insiders own 2.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.55%, with the float percentage being 82.24%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 387 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.91 million shares (or 9.20% of all shares), a total value of $155.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $121.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $40.63 million.