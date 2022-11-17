Should Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Revive After A -1892.31% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s traded shares were 6.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. The 52-week high for the OTIC share is $2.59, that puts it down -1892.31 from that peak though still a striking 46.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.07. The company’s market capitalization is $6.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.13 million shares over the past three months.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) trade information

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) registered a -1.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.85% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 54.48%, and it has moved by 2.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.04%. The short interest in Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 98.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, OTIC is trading at a discount of -6823.08% off the target high and -6823.08% off the low.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Otonomy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) shares have gone down -93.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.94% against 11.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.20%. While earnings are projected to return 26.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.40% per annum.

OTIC Dividends

Otonomy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Major holders

Otonomy Inc. insiders own 2.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.82%, with the float percentage being 70.26%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.41 million shares (or 14.76% of all shares), a total value of $17.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.6 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 2.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $2.54 million.