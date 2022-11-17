Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s traded shares were 0.9 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.37% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the SAND share is $9.18, that puts it down -82.5 from that peak though still a striking 10.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.51. The company’s market capitalization is $995.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.75 million shares over the past three months.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SAND has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) registered a -3.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.37% in intraday trading to $5.03 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.76%, and it has moved by 8.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.20%. The short interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is 4.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.89, which implies an increase of 43.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.08 and $12.50 respectively. As a result, SAND is trading at a discount of -148.51% off the target high and -40.76% off the low.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares have gone down -15.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.29% against -4.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.3 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.2 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29.53 million and $29.82 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.70% and then jump by 4.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.10%. While earnings are projected to return 75.00% in 2022.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. insiders own 3.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.83%, with the float percentage being 50.80%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 262 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 20.42 million shares (or 6.85% of all shares), a total value of $121.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.94 million shares, is of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $47.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 14.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.73 million, or about 3.93% of the stock, which is worth about $60.66 million.