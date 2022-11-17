Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) Rose 33.5% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 26.37% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s traded shares were 2.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $90.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.48% or -$9.5. The 52-week high for the ORA share is $101.81, that puts it down -12.24 from that peak though still a striking 33.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.32. The company’s market capitalization is $5.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 486.69K shares over the past three months.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ORA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) trade information

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) registered a -9.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.48% in intraday trading to $90.71 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.78%, and it has moved by 15.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.64%. The short interest in Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) is 5.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $97.17, which implies an increase of 6.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $89.00 and $106.00 respectively. As a result, ORA is trading at a discount of -16.86% off the target high and 1.89% off the low.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ormat Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) shares have gone up 32.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.60% against -2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.10% this quarter and then jump 54.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $199.33 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $215.7 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $190.99 million and $183.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.40% and then jump by 17.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.10%. While earnings are projected to return -33.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

ORA Dividends

Ormat Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ormat Technologies Inc. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s Major holders

Ormat Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.23%, with the float percentage being 95.45%. Orix Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 424 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.99 million shares (or 19.61% of all shares), a total value of $993.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.99 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $631.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $119.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $118.02 million.