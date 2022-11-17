One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY)

During the last session, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s traded shares were 24.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.63% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the TLRY share is $13.30, that puts it down -225.98 from that peak though still a striking 35.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.65. The company’s market capitalization is $2.32B, and the average trade volume was 23.57 million shares over the past three months.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TLRY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) registered a -2.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.63% in intraday trading to $4.08 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.71%, and it has moved by 20.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.54%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.42, which implies an increase of 7.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, TLRY is trading at a discount of -120.59% off the target high and 50.98% off the low.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tilray Brands Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) shares have gone down -14.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.29% against -6.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $247.29 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $207.79 million by the end of May 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -63.40%. While earnings are projected to return 27.30% in 2022.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 09 and January 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Tilray Brands Inc. insiders own 2.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.50%, with the float percentage being 11.85%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 410 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.35 million shares (or 1.37% of all shares), a total value of $26.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.29 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $25.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Health Care Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 8.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.51 million, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $6.77 million.