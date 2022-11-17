Now Is A Good Time To Buy Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP)

During the last session, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s traded shares were 1.42 million. The 52-week high for the LLAP share is $12.69, that puts it down -375.28 from that peak though still a striking 36.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.69. The company’s market capitalization is $406.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 967.21K shares over the past three months.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.64%, and it has moved by 10.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.08%. The short interest in Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) is 1.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.08 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 128.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.47 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.21 million by the end of Dec 2022.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Terran Orbital Corporation insiders own 46.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.01%, with the float percentage being 76.95%. Beach Point Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 21.81 million shares (or 15.32% of all shares), a total value of $58.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.21 million shares, is of Lockheed Martin Corp.’s that is approximately 9.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $35.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 million.