New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $47.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.84% or -$1.9. The 52-week high for the NFE share is $63.06, that puts it down -32.65 from that peak though still a striking 59.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.17. The company’s market capitalization is $10.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. NFE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.82.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) trade information

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) registered a -3.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.84% in intraday trading to $47.54 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.16%, and it has moved by 8.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.91%. The short interest in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) is 4.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.00, which implies an increase of 33.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53.00 and $94.00 respectively. As a result, NFE is trading at a discount of -97.73% off the target high and -11.49% off the low.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New Fortress Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) shares have gone up 17.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 219.44% against 17.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.90% this quarter and then drop -28.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 85.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $712 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $850.1 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $648.63 million and $505.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.80% and then jump by 68.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.90%. While earnings are projected to return 128.20% in 2022.

NFE Dividends

New Fortress Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for New Fortress Energy Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s Major holders

New Fortress Energy Inc. insiders own 53.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.22%, with the float percentage being 103.32%. Great Mountain Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 312 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 32.46 million shares (or 15.55% of all shares), a total value of $1.53 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.4 million shares, is of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 6.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $631.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) shares are Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $210.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.52 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $165.6 million.