Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) At $3.86 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)’s traded shares were 1.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -18.74% or -$0.89. The 52-week high for the MCG share is $14.00, that puts it down -262.69 from that peak though still a striking 18.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.14. The company’s market capitalization is $203.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 465.65K shares over the past three months.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MCG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) trade information

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) registered a -18.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -18.74% in intraday trading to $3.86 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.78%, and it has moved by -11.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.02%. The short interest in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) is 5.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.25, which implies an increase of 46.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, MCG is trading at a discount of -133.16% off the target high and -3.63% off the low.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Membership Collective Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) shares have gone down -51.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.66% against -6.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.70% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $267.6 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $269.32 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $165.4 million and $184.51 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 61.80% and then jump by 46.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -35.10% in 2022.

MCG Dividends

Membership Collective Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)’s Major holders

Membership Collective Group Inc. insiders own 29.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.00%, with the float percentage being 102.72%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.65 million shares (or 26.79% of all shares), a total value of $101.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.18 million shares, is of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s that is approximately 14.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $53.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) shares are BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 2.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $6.48 million.