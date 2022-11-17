Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) Is Up 23.85% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -9.69% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.58% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the LASE share is $5.50, that puts it down -130.13 from that peak though still a striking 23.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $19.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.42 million shares over the past three months.

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) trade information

Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) registered a 2.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.58% in intraday trading to $2.39 this Wednesday, 11/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.30%, and it has moved by -34.37% in 30 days. The short interest in Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

LASE Dividends

Laser Photonics Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE)’s Major holders

Laser Photonics Corporation insiders own 61.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.87%, with the float percentage being 2.29%. Warberg Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 20000.0 shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $46599.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14651.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $34136.0.